Donald Trump Jr. expected to meet with Jan. 6 committee: Sources

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is expected to meet with Donald Trump Jr. in the coming days, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Trump Jr.'s appearance is voluntary and comes after the committee invited him to speak with their investigators, sources told ABC News. The panel has not subpoenaed him.

Trump Jr. would become the latest member of the Trump family to meet with the committee. In recent weeks, the panel interviewed Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both of whom served as senior White House advisers to former President Donald Trump.

An attorney for Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s fiance, met with the committee for a second time earlier this week in an interview that sources said was contentions at times and focused in part on the fundraising efforts around Trump's "Save America" rally on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump Jr.'s text messages are among those that former chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the committee, sources said.

As ABC News has previously reported, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the panel, quoted extensively from text messages sent to Meadows during the riot from Fox News hosts, GOP lawmakers and Donald Trump Jr.

At the time, Cheney said the messages left "no doubt" the White House "knew exactly what was happening" at the Capitol during the riot .

"He's got to condemn [the riot] ASAP," Trump Jr. told Meadows in a text message, according to Cheney, saying that Trump's tweet about Capitol Police "is not enough."

"I'm pushing it hard," Meadows replied. "I agree."

"We need an Oval Office address," Trump Jr. said in a follow-up message. "He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand."

The committee is expected to hold public hearings in June and eventually publish a report on their findings, ABC News has previously reported.