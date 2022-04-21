ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William, Kate avoid question on Harry's comments on Queen Elizabeth

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dq58I_0fG5i2KR00

Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, brushed off a question about Prince Harry's recent comments that he is ensuring Queen Elizabeth is "protected" with the "right people around her."

As William and Kate were leaving the headquarters of the Disaster Emergency Committee in London Thursday, a reporter shouted to them, "Sir, does the queen need protecting?"

The couple did not respond, continuing instead to walk to a car that then whisked them away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SClag_0fG5i2KR00
Pool/Reuters - PHOTO: Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) CEO Saleh Saeed tours the organization's facility with British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit at the London headquarters in London, April 21, 2022.

The royal family has so far not issued any response to Prince Harry's comments, which he gave in an interview this week at the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited Queen Elizabeth in the United Kingdom last week on their way to the Invictus Games.

The visit was the couple's first joint visit with the queen since stepping down from their senior royal roles two years ago. The Sussexes now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, who is named after the queen .

When asked about his visit with the queen, Harry told NBC News, "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her … She’s on great form.”

“I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her,” said Harry, who described his relationship with his grandmother as "really special," adding, "We talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH0yB_0fG5i2KR00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation - PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Archery Competition during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Harry's comments about protecting the queen drew some backlash from the British press and raised questions about who he believes he is protecting her from.

MORE: New photo of Queen Elizabeth released to mark her 96th birthday

Also drawing attention from the interview is that Harry did not answer a question about his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles.

"Really the most revealing thing about Harry's recent interview was what he didn't say," said ABC News royal contributor Victoria Murphy. "When he was asked about whether he missed his brother and his father, he didn't answer at all."

"He completely avoided the question. He changed the subject," she continued. "That really gives us a huge amount of insight into the fact that, clearly, significant bridges still need to be built there."

MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan meet with Queen Elizabeth for 1st time since leaving royal roles

The last time Harry was seen in public with his brother and his father was last April, when he flew to the U.K. to attend the funeral for his grandfather, Prince Philip .

Now as the queen celebrates her 96th birthday and her Platinum Jubilee, it is unclear when her entire family will be reunited again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGNqk_0fG5i2KR00
Joe Giddens/POOL/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence, as she celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee, Feb. 5, 2022

Neither Harry nor Meghan joined the royal family at a Thanksgiving service for Prince Philip held in March at Westminster Abbey. In the months leading up to the service, Harry expressed concern about his safety in the U.K. Earlier this year, he filed a legal challenge asking that the U.K. government allow him to pay for his own police protection while in the U.K.

The royals will gather together again in June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, but Harry has not said whether he and his family will attend.

"Home for me, now, is, you know, for the time being, in the states," Harry told NBC News.

Comments / 2

Skie
2d ago

Everyone in the U.K. Loves the Queen, she needs protection against Harriet and Nutmeg, Harry is a Whimp, and his wife is a mental case, who only cares about herself.

Reply
5
Vickie Hunt Moore
2d ago

Harry is a trouble maker. If he cared anything about his Grandmother, he wouldn't have done that terrible interview with Oprah and told such horrible things about the Royal family!!!!

Reply
4
Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Why Prince William and Prince Harry won't inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana grew up in a grand stately home, but the grand residence has not been passed down to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Instead, the 13,500-acre property in Northamptonshire, known as Althorp House, is currently in the hands of Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and it is believed that one day he will pass it down to his children, likely his son Louis. It is a Spencer family tradition where the oldest male inherits the estate, so despite Louis having older sisters, it is believed he will become the proprietor of the property.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
shefinds

Thomas Markle Just Said The Shadiest Thing About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Being 'Unforgivable'—His Worst Comments Yet!

Meghan Markle, 40 and her father, Thomas Markle, 77, have long been estranged, and while the Duchess of Sussex seems to prefer to keep quiet about their relationship, her dad isn’t one to shy away from bringing up his daughter on his YouTube channel. Last week, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, 37, became the topic of controversy after they were absent from a March 29th service in London that honored Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip who passed away one year ago.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Pool Reuters Photo#Nbc News
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke Of Cambridge Allegedly Not Giving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A Chance To Snub 40th Birthday After Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince William allegedly decided not to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his 40th birthday. Prince William is reportedly not taking chances when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbing an invitation from him. So, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly decided not to extend an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his upcoming 40th birthday celebration.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie Shock: Princess Of York Reportedly Not As Close To Prince William, Kate Middleton Than Prince Harry, Meghan Markle; Probably Team Sussex And Not Cambridge?

Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Kate Middleton's dynamics lack warmth and closeness. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice grew up with their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. A body language expert weighed in on Princess Eugenie's dynamics with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and suggested she's not team Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

GMA

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy