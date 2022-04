Around the secluded mountainside cabin in the Austrian Alps where filmmaker Peter Brunner sets his fierce and freakish “Luzifer,” every day is sacred. As Christians so intensely devout that they don’t even seem to belong to any sect, in particular, Johannes (Franz Rogowski) and his mother (Susanne Jensen) have taken to this hidden-away refuge as if literal altitude will bring them closer to God. For her, the thin air and lack of distraction make this an ideal place to stay sober, her routines of prayer and the chores needed to subsist in such a forbidding climate both keeping her on the path. Her son follows her in this ascetic lifestyle, even more pathologically dedicated to the isolation of his upbringing. The press notes name-check Kaspar Hauser, the nineteenth-century maybe-noble raised in captivity, an early abnormal-psych case study in line with the stunted behavioral patterns Johannes has developed.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO