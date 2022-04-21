FDNY: Several injured in 3-alarm fire in Brooklyn

Members of the FDNY responded to 374 Ninth St. and Cortelyou Road at 4 a.m. Thursday for a fire that impacted two homes.

FDNY officials say they fire upgraded to a three-alarm incident soon after they arrived.

The fire was placed under control around 6 a.m.

Extensive damage was done to the structures. A man who was inside the house at the time tells News 12 he was asleep and woke to fire everywhere. He says everyone rushed out and that he couldn't believe nobody was seriously hurt.

According to reports, there were seven minor injuries treated on scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.