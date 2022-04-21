DeMar DeRozan's playoff career-high leads Bulls to Game 2 victory

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

We have ourselves a series.

After struggling mightily on the offensive end of the floor in Game 1, the Chicago Bulls bounced back in Game 2 and tied up the series with a 114-110 victory on the shoulders of DeMar DeRozan’s 41-point performance.

Game 2 was completely different from Game 1, which was all about defense. In Game 2, both teams had felt the other out in the opening game and knew where they could attack.

DeMar DeRozan did just that, as he was sure to bounce back from his miserable 6-of-25 shooting in Game 1. DeRozan finished with 41 points on 16-of-31 shooting from the floor along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Bulls held a double-digit for a majority of the game, yet Giannis and the Bucks came fighting back in the third and fourth quarters. DeRozan hit a pair of clutch shots late as the Bulls got stops on the defensive end to clinch the win.

Alex Caruso played a huge part in Chicago’s win as he continued his elite defensive IQ and activity in Game 2, finishing with 9 points, 2 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on a game-high +16 plus/minus.

The Bulls did what they had to do by splitting in Milwaukee as they head back home for Game 3 on Friday.