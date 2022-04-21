ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Melinda Sheckells breaks down big weekend in Las Vegas entertainment

By News 3 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big...

Comments / 0

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas leaders call for better regulations for performers on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Street performers filled the streets Monday at the Fremont Street Experience. People perform inside of circles on Fremont street and that is how many earn a living. Las Vegas city leaders and Fremont street reps are calling for some changes on how the circles are managed after 90% of street performers are no showing their circles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Legendary Las Vegas Casino Is Close to a Grand Return

In many cities, a hotel that opened in 2001 would be considered relatively new. In Las Vegas, a casino that turns 21 without undergoing a rebuild or a massive overhaul feels dated. The major casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report and MGM Resorts International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $120K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their week off with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a royal flush jackpot worth $120,000. According to Station Casinos, the local hit the jackpot on Monday at approximately 11:42 a.m. after placing a $10.50 bet on Double Super Times Pay Poker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak

Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak. (Courtesy South Bay Realty/Stupak Las Vegas) A Las Vegas nonprofit is working to help a dog find a new family after they say the dog either suffered abuse or was hit by a car. Remember the Caesars Palace Grand Prix on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Barry Manilow weekend Las Vegas shows canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Barry Manilow performances on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 have been canceled. “Barry Manilow and Westgate Las Vegas apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you at a future date,” a release from Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino read. The shows were canceled due to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

"Last Great" Las Vegas Strip Piece of Land Sells (Here's What's Coming)

The Las Vegas Strip packs a lot into 4.2 square miles. In fact, you could argue that there's no real estate on the planet that's more valuable or more competitive. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Caesars Entertainment CZR operate more than a dozen Strip properties combined. Each one of those essentially offers visitors an adult theme park. You can gamble, see all sorts of shows, eat at world-class, low-class, and every other type of restaurant, including many from famous chefs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icon Getting a Major Makeover

The Las Vegas Strip has pretty much the biggest and best of everything. The city, of course, has iconic casinos from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report that range from glitzy and glamorous to bordering on kitsch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Greyson F

Chef Bobby Flay Looking to Open His Burger Restaurant in Town.

Bobby Flay wants to bring his burger recipes to you.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Few celebrity chefs have the same kind of name recognition as Bobby Flay. He has become a mainstay on Food Network, appearing in well over a dozen various productions, including Iron Chef: America, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and Boy Meets Grill. In addition to his television shows, Bobby Flay has an assortment of books under his name as well, including Bobby Flay’s Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction. All of this combines to make him an A-list celebrity chef. And now, he's eyeing metro Phoenix as a destination for one of his restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

A New Type of Casino Coming to Las Vegas

The biggest players in Las Vegas -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report -- go broad intentionally. They want to lure as many tourists, businesspeople, and even locals to their megaresorts. Once inside, they offer specific experiences designed for more narrow audiences, but even those tend to be in very broad strokes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New developments in Las Vegas ‘grow up’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas has a familiar look, mostly single-family homes and single-story businesses.But at city hall, there’s a new effort to help the city expand by changing our skyline. Brian Knudsen, a Las Vegas city councilman says, “our community is growing faster than we can really keep up.” “For so long, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Las Vegas is home to lots of foods, and that includes pizza. Here are the top five pizza places in Las Vegas. There's something special about Brothers Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada. Maybe it's the fresh, made-to-order pizzas with flavorful ingredients. Or maybe it's the fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Whatever the reason, Brothers Pizza is one of the most popular pizza places in town.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
8 News Now

Deadly motorcycle crash closes Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision near the 2200 block of East Serene Avenue, that occurred at approximately 1:11 p.m. According to police, the accident involved a motorcycle and SUV. The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. East Serene Avenue was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

