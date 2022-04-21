Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs
Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The...thefw.com
Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The...thefw.com
From weird news to cute animals and funny videos, TheFW is your ultimate destination for viral videos and more.https://thefw.com/
Comments / 5