As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO