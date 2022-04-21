Shore Conference Boys Lacrosse Scoreboard for Thursday, April 21
Junior midfielder Luke Barber scored six goals with one assist and won 11 of 13 face-offs to lead the Raiders (5-3, 3-1) past the Golden Eagles...mybeachradio.com
Junior midfielder Luke Barber scored six goals with one assist and won 11 of 13 face-offs to lead the Raiders (5-3, 3-1) past the Golden Eagles...mybeachradio.com
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0