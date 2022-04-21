ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

PacBio and Children’s Mercy Kansas City Expand Collaboration Taking a Multi-Omics Approach to Characterize Rare Disease

technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacBio, a leading provider of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced an expanded research collaboration with Children’s Mercy Kansas City, one of the nation’s top pediatric medical systems, to use the multi-omics capabilities of PacBio’s Sequel IIe system in the study of genetic disease. The research will apply direct methylation...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy