ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Here’s The Neuroscience Behind Resetting Your Post-Easter Fitness Goals

By Scott 'Future' Felstead
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spr37_0fG598TZ00
Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Easter is a time of the year when many of us get to take a few days off work and spend some important time with family and friends but, with a relaxed schedule, it is also a time when we tend to indulge in too much food and drink. For a lot of people, the Easter break is the final blow to an already limping New Year’s Resolution, and when the seasonal fun ends and it’s time to get back to work, our motivation levels can be left on the floor.

“The struggle is real,” says Dr. Jennifer Heisz, author of ‘Move The Body, Heal The Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, Dementia and Improve Focus, Creativity and Sleep’. The renowned expert in neuroscience and exercise learned a lot about upping her own fitness game when she embarked on a journey that took her from being a sedentary scholar to a tenacious triathlete. “The brain is partly to blame. Our lack of motivation for exercising is a relic of our evolutionary past when we needed to expend a lot of energy to hunt and gather our food. Back then, energy conservation was imperative for survival, and so the brain evolved to view any voluntary movement as an extravagant expense, and this makes us lazy.”

Worry Less About Willpower

Of course, the commercialization of candy at Easter means that we consume far more energy than we actually need, but that doesn’t stop our bodies from wanting to store those excess calories for a later date. “On top of that, we often overlook the fact that exercising requires a lot of willpower,” says Dr Heisz. “Save yourself the time and energy you need to exercise by using a calendar to plan out your workout ahead of time. Include as many details as possible: What activity will you be doing? When will you do it? Where? And with whom? This will save you the willpower you’ll need to overcome the brain’s biological inertia so you can get up off the couch and start moving.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EStzY_0fG598TZ00

Smash Those Sedentary Easter Break Sessions

Whether enjoying the Easter break from the comfort of your couch, or returning to work and spending hours sitting in the office, there’s one thing that threatens to derail our progress, and that’s the amount of time we spend without moving. “Sitting is the new smoking,” says Heisz. “When we sit for long periods of time, our body goes into hibernation mode; depressing our metabolism and increasing our blood pressure, blood sugar and weight. High blood pressure damages the heart and its vessels. This reduces brain blood flow, which not only makes it harder for us to think clearly and focus but it also increases our risk of dementia.

“The solution? Every 30 minutes take a two-minute movement break. Move in whatever way feels right for you. You can do jumping jacks, push-ups, or burpees in your own home if you need to. And if you need to start out with something a bit gentler, try a self-paced walk or stretching.”

Dr Heisz, who is also the Director of the NeuroFit Lab at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, says that we shouldn’t let the fear of challenging workouts stop us from getting started. “2 to 5 minutes of movement is all it takes to counteract the deleterious effects of sitting, and to replenish the brain with the vital nutrients it needs to think, stay focused, and thrive.”

Get Out of Your Comfort Zone and Reap the Rewards

An excuse that we often tell ourselves in order to avoid exercise is the one that suggests we are too tired or stressed to workout. In truth, as we workout more, we become fitter and more energized. We also reap mental rewards from our physical investments. “Tough workouts that push us outside of our comfort zone not only help us grow physically stronger but also make us more resilient to life’s challenges, and this is exactly what happened to me while I was training for the Ironman,” shares Heisz. “The training transformed me into a more resilient person, and I became less reactive to everyday stressors.”

Here’s how it works: Intense workouts induce a dynamic stress response known as allostasis. Allostasis helps the body adapt and grow and is exactly what we need to become fitter, stronger and healthier. “The amazing thing is that we only have one stress response for all stressors, including physical stressors from exercise and also psychological stressors from our everyday life,” says Dr Heisz. “In the same way that you can grow your muscular strength by progressively lifting heavier weights, you can expand your stress tolerance for exercise and life by progressively adding intensity and duration to your workouts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfC6r_0fG598TZ00

Depression Can’t Compete With a Fitter You

Our research shows how quickly mental health can decline under chronic psychological stress, but it also highlights how effective exercise is at protecting us from stress-induced depression,” Heisz shares. “Just six weeks of chronic stress led to depression in people who have never had a diagnosis before. But exercise buffered against those stress effects. Although HIIT and moderate-intensity exercises were equally effective, those who engaged in 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cycling three times per week ended up less stressed and less inflamed.”

Research shows that aerobic exercises can alleviate depression and it is the duration matters most here. Increasing your workout by just 10 minutes will yield a greater antidepressant effect. Resistance exercises such as yoga, tai chi and weight training can also help alleviate depression, but here it is the intensity that matters most. Increasing your resistance workout intensity by just 10 percent will yield a greater antidepressant effect. So, stress is no excuse for abstaining from exercise.

Focus On Both the Short- and Longer-Term Goals to Keep Your Training On Track

A significant reason that many people feel less motivated to train after Easter is because they failed to see the results of their New Year’s Resolution, but this is just a matter of changing your perspective on what constitutes progress. “Most people start a new exercise program and want results NOW!” says Dr Heisz. “Typically, the desired results are physical, like weight loss or muscle gain, but those physical changes can take months to transpire, and that can be very discouraging. The solution? We need to reframe things. First, instead of focusing on the physical benefits which can take months, try focusing on the mental benefits that can be felt immediately after every workout. “You’ll feel better, more focused, and less anxious after every workout. How’s that for instant gratification!?

Try focusing less on the goal and more on the overall experience. “When we focus on the experience that we get during exercise, it makes the whole process more intrinsically motivating,” shares Dr Heisz. “Your exercising experience doesn’t have to be overly positive to have a positive effect. Try paying attention to your heart rate and muscle contractions. When focusing on the exercise experience, it becomes flow-like… an enjoyable, effortless experience, that makes you want to see it through to the end.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Is it healthier to wake up early to exercise, or to get more sleep?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Side Bends Are the Core-Working, Side-Stretching Two-for-One Fitness Move You Need in Your Arsenal

Your obliques are kind of like the two pillars of your core. These key muscles run up and down each side of your body, allowing you to twist and pivot to your heart's desire. On this week's episode of The Right Way, fitness instructor Colette Dong shows you how to do a side bend to strengthen this all-important (but sometimes tricky to target) muscle group.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Brain Research#Neuroscience
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

What is the best sleeping position?

Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting, according to the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself. And a good night's sleep often can be determined by what position you are lying in bed. Back-sleepers beware. "I know many people find it...
PREGNANCY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
LiveScience

Can you take probiotics to lose weight?

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? They have plenty of benefits, from keeping your digestive system healthy to improving your mood, but is weight loss one of them?. Defined by the World Health Organization as “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host,” probiotics live in your colon and other parts of the body, and are most likely to be found in fermented foods or supplements.
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
ClickOnDetroit.com

This one exercise does it all

What if you could get stronger, more flexible, ease back pain, enhance your balance, and even improve your posture with only one exercise?. You can improve your overall wellbeing by doing One exercise in different ways, says nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler. She appeared on “Live In the D” with co-host Jason Carr to show us how.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

‘Worried’ Larry Wheels Shares Heart Health Update In The Light Of Recent Deaths in Bodybuilding

Bodybuilder, powerlifter, and arm wrestling ace Larry Wheels recently shared a health update related to his heart health. Wheels is best known for his record-breaking heavy lifts in the gym. He is also one of the most famous fitness stars on social media. The 27-year-old is currently in the middle of a training camp to prepare for Middle-East’s Strongest Man competition that will take place in August 2022.
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

2K+
Followers
606
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy