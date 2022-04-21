ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Return From Deployment

By Lee Voss
103.7 THE LOON
 3 days ago
HASTINGS -- Another group of Minnesota National Guard soldiers has returned home after serving a tour in Kuwait. Approximately 150...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KROC News

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say

LYND, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota authorities say a girl who was hospitalized after she was shot in the head has died from her injuries. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head at a rural home near Lynd, Minn. on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries late Tuesday.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alerts: Tornado Warnings Expire; T-Storm Watch For Metro Canceled

UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) — A flash flood warning remains in effect for an area of northwestern Minnesota until early Sunday morning. The warning area includes East Grand Forks, Crookston, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, and Key West. Forecasters say that heavy rain could cause flash flooding in small creeks and rivers, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. UPDATE (8:57 p.m.) — The National Weather Service says that the severe thunderstorm watch for the eastern Twin Cities metro and parts of southeastern Minnesota has been canceled. UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota COVID-19 update: Friday

(ABC 6 News) - The latest information as of April 22, 2022 on coronavirus in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Total COVID-19 vaccinations administered as of April 21 (cumulative): 9,728,068. Third doses and booster doses administered: 2,222,416. Total Pfizer vaccinations (cumulative): 5,884,636. Total Moderna vaccination (cumulative): 3,499,355.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Federal Officials Charge Minnesota Man With Passport Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man who is the target of a federal investigation for misappropriating federal child nutrition program funds has been charged with passport fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Mohamed Jama Ismail of Savage and other co-conspirators used shell companies to funnel millions of dollars to various individuals involved in the scheme.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Northern Minnesota's heritage comes back to life

As a youth, the history and unforgettable experience of touring into the depths of the 2,341 foot-deep Soudan Underground Mine stuck with Sarah Carling. “In fifth grade, I did report on the Soudan Underground Mine,” Carling, who grew up in Oak Grove, Minn., but spent summers at the family cabin in northern Minnesota said. “I have since gone back there several times with friends. It's amazing.” Northern Minnesota's mining, communities,...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

