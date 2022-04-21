ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Furniture company adding 100 new jobs with Burke County expansion

wfmynews2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTON, N.C. — A Conover-based furniture company is expanding west, while also creating new jobs. On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper praised Vanguard Furniture Company's plans to add 100 new jobs with a $5.9 million expansion to Morganton. This will add on to the family-held company's 680 employees, who work out of...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

No gas tax? Here's what electric vehicle owners pay in North Carolina instead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, more than 21,000 electric vehicles were registered in the state last year. EV owners do not pay for gas, and therefore the state doesn't receive money from those drivers that would come from the gas tax. That's money the state is missing out on to repair and maintain roads.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Inc.com

Why the Best Startup Employees Are Leaving Their Jobs

Heads up. The most talented people at your company are looking for a better job somewhere else. And with all the job-hopping and Great Resigning going on over the past 12 months, it's fair to assume that it might even be you. Case in point: "Paul" is a startup leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, NC
County
Burke County, NC
Morganton, NC
Government
City
Conover, NC
Conover, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Morganton, NC
Business
State
Virginia State
Burke County, NC
Government
Conover, NC
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Andy Bray
Fortune

Managers trying to get workers back in the office were just dealt another blow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. White-collar workers who want work-from-home jobs are in luck: 24% of professional jobs are now available as fully remote, the Ladders’ Q1 2022 Quarterly Remote Work Report, released last week, shows. That’s eight times as many as in the first quarter of 2020 (3%), and 2.4 times as many as the first quarter of 2021 (10%).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#High Point#Wcnc Charlotte
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

GTI Transport Solutions acquires container transport provider Foxconn Logistics

Canadian transportation and logistics company GTI Transport Solutions announced Thursday the acquisition of container transport provider Foxconn Logistics. Based in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Foxconn is an asset-light brokerage specializing in container management and drayage at U.S. ports. The company’s drayage network has relationships with rail ramps and container shipping lines as well as access to a network of 30,000 carriers, to facilitate the shipment of ocean, rail and road freight.
SPRING HILL, TN
WBTV

Crow Holdings Industrial planning spec building in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced that Crow Holdings Industrial is planning a 710,600 square foot speculative building in Salisbury, located just off Interstate 85 at Peeler Rd. near exit 71. The facility, called the Innovation Logistics Center, is expected to attract a manufacturing or distribution operation.
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy