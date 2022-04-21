ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 75th Birthday!

By @actheplug
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2ppG_0fG4nLlX00

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

On Friday, April 22nd we celebrate a milestone — the 75th birthday of a mother, grandmother, friend, sister, family member, the Founder and Matriarch of the largest Black-owned media conglomerate, Urban One , formerly known as Radio One , Ms. Cathy Hughes.

From humble beginnings to building the largest African-American-owned and operated broadcast company in the nation, her mission has been to inform and empower African Americans and to tell stories from their perspective. Her unprecedented success is an inspiration to women worldwide.

Standing at the forefront of Women Entrepreneurs in Media and Entertainment for over 45 years, we honor the legacy of Cathy L Hughes , Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc.

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes, CEO Alfred Liggins III Are Honored For Their Work Diversifying Cable TV

‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By Senate Leaders For Achievements In Media

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 107.9

Futuristic, Visionary & Innovator, James DuBose, Is Sprinkling In Some Soul To The Fox Family

Fox Network has extended their entity introducing a new streaming platform entitled Fox Soul. Fox Soul has recently celebrated their second anniversary creating platforms celebrating the black culture by confronting impactful topics that directly effect the everyday lives of the black community through direct and insightful dialogue involving local and national influencers. Addressing Fox Soul’s […]
TV & VIDEOS
Hot 107.9

Isaiah John Talks Snowfall Finale, Losing John Singleton & More

      We had the chance to tap in with Snowfall actor and rising star, Isaiah K. John who shared with us how the Snowfall team has been working hard to deliver a series that would continue to make John Singleton proud amid his untimely passing. The 26-year-old actor talked about his what’s next […]
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, best known for his stand-up comedy and one-of-a-kind voice, has passed away after battling health issues. He was 67 years old. Throughout his career, Gottfried frequently portrayed squinting, temperamental characters who typically had a scheme or two up their sleeve.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Viola Davis Shares That Prayer That Led To Her Husband!

Lore’l is spilling all the tea! Actress Viola Davis sat down for an intimate conversation with Oprah Winfrey and shared the prayer that led her to 18 years of a successful marriage! During the intimate interview Davis shared,  “I want a big black man…If you give me that God I’ll start going to church.” Just […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cathy Hughes
Hot 107.9

Meet The Black Father-Daughter Duo Behind Hit Children’s Youtube Series “Gracie’s Corner”

Texas Man And His Daughter Create Empowering Children’s Youtube Series Parents everywhere can relate to the struggle of listening to old, repetitive and – let’s admit – pretty annoying internet nursery rhyme series.  Many of these programs include developmental and informational content. No matter how redundant the songs, the babies cannot get enough of some […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban One#Cable Tv#Chairperson#Radio One#African American#African Americans
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
798
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy