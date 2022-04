Johnny Depp told the court during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that he feared she was having an affair with James Franco. Mr Depp faced cross-examination by Ms Heard’s legal team on Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of his defamation trial against her. The actor sued his ex-wife in 2019 claiming she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial - live updatesMr Depp was asked by opposing lawyer Ben Rottenborn if he had...

