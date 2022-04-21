ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, NY

Gas leak reported at Springville-Griffith High School

Springville, N.Y. (WBEN) - According to a blurb sent out by Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District Superintendent James Bialasik on Thursday, a small gas leak was reported and contained at Springville-Griffith High School.

Bialasik said staff members working in the cafeteria smelled natural gas, which turned out to be a faulty burner on one of the ovens. Buildings and Grounds crews at the school immediately shut off the gas and the Springville Volunteer Fire Company was called in to check the building.

"Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff were evacuated to Springville Middle School. Students and staff were incredible and cooperated fully, making the entire evacuation process flow quite smoothly," said Bialasik in a school statement.

National Fuel and first responders used digital gas sensors to eventually determine there was no residual gas, which allowed for students to be transported back to the high school to resume the school day.

Some cafeteria staff members and several students were transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital after they were reported to not be feeling well. The school says most of that group has been discharged, while others were in the process of being discharged.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff is our first priority, and I cannot thank all those who supported the evacuation process enough for their diligence and efforts," Bialasik said.

#Gas Leak#Natural Gas#Highschool#Springville Middle School#National Fuel#Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
