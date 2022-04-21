ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Ovechkin ties NHL record with ninth 50-goal season

By Cam Lewis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond that, at 36 years old, Ovechkin became the oldest player in NHL history to record a 50-goal season. The record was held by John Bucyk for over 50 years, as he scored 51 goals in 1970-71 at the...

The Spun

Breaking: Alex Ovechkin Injured On Sunday Night

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin suffered an injury on Sunday night and had to exit his team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin, who scored his 50th goal of the season earlier this month, appeared to suffer an upper-body injury against the Maple Leafs. The Capitals released an...
NHL
NHL

Lemieux and Penguins Mourn the Loss of Lafleur

As one of the best to ever play the game, Guy Lafleur had the respect and admiration of everyone in the hockey world. But the Canadiens legend, who passed away on Friday at the age of 70, was particularly adored by those from his native Quebec … including a kid from Montreal named Mario Lemieux.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

2022 NHL Playoffs: understanding the path to the Stanley Cup

The National Hockey League is wrapping up its regular season play and gearing towards postseason excitement. While some NHL teams have already clinched a spot in the 2022 playoffs, others are still battling for a place to compete. Last season, the sports world saw the Tampa Bay Lightning take home...
NHL
NHL

Lafleur, Canadiens legend, remembered by NHL teammates, opponents

Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, died Friday following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He was 70. Some of hockey's greats shared their insights with NHL.com into being teammates, opponents and friends with Lafleur:
NHL
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury

According to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left tonight’s game with an upper-body injury and will not return to the game (link). The injury happened early in the third period when Ovechkin found himself on a breakaway, but was tripped up by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who reached his stick out to try to poke the puck away from Ovechkin, who crashed awkwardly into the boards, lead by his left arm and shoulder. The star winger was able to get up under his own power, but immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room, not returning.
HOCKEY
NHL

Ducks captain Getzlaf fails at trivia about his long NHL career

Veteran of 17 seasons gets asked questions like which goalie he's scored on most. You can tell Ryan Getzlaf was never really the type to be concerned with his own stats. And if you weren't certain about that, a video the Anaheim Ducks shared on social media is proof positive.
NHL
FOX Sports

Ovechkin injured as Capitals lose to Maple Leafs in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout Sunday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period...
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
NHL
FOX Sports

Bruins beat Montreal; Canadiens celebrate late Guy Lafleur

MONTREAL (AP) — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game. A video of Lafleur’s...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER OVECHKIN FORCED TO LEAVE SUNDAY'S TILT WITH TORONTO (W/VIDEO)

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin was forced to leave Sunday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury. Ovechkin suffered the injury in the third period. He broke up a pass from Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot and went in on a breakaway. As he went to the backhand, he missed the net and was tripped, accidently, by Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Bruins’ 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

It’s official: the Boston Bruins are going to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year and the 75th time in team history. Given the expectations for this team and looking at the current roster, it isn’t necessarily a surprise that they made it. The real question this season has always been, does this team have enough depth to go far in the postseason once they reach the playoffs?
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

Stake Through Philadelphia, Penguins Gm80: Lines, Notes & Odds vs. Flyers

The headline may be a little cheesy, but the NHL season has been a whiz. The Pittsburgh Penguins (45-23-11) hold third place in the Metro Division by two points over the Washington Capitals and are tied with the Boston Bruins in a possible battle for the top wild-card spot. The Penguins get another cupcake on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center, but no Penguins game against the Philadelphia Flyers is easy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

4 Reasons the Avalanche Will Win the 2022 Stanley Cup

With a single week remaining in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, teams and fans alike have turned their attention to the playoffs. Stars are being rested as first-round matchups are slowly falling into place, and each of the 16 teams to qualify for the postseason are envisioning parade routes throughout their respective cities. By clinching the Western Conference regular-season title and remaining in contention for their second-consecutive Presidents’ Trophy, the Colorado Avalanche have more reasons than most to believe that this is their year to win the Stanley Cup for the third time, and first since the 2000-01 season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Guy Lafleur, five-time Stanley Cup winner and Montreal Canadiens legend, dies at 70

A true legend of Montreal Canadiens hockey and one of the best players of the 1970s, Guy Lafleur, has passed away at the age of 70. On Friday, the team announced the passing of the first-overall pick in the 1971 NHL Draft, however, a cause of death was not given. The hockey legend has battled lung cancer in recent years. In 2019 he had a cancerous lobe removed from his left side, then in October of 2020, he revealed another diagnosis of cancer in his right lung.
NHL
Yardbarker

Under Darryl Sutter, the Calgary Flames have embraced a puck possession game

The Calgary Flames likely won’t win the William M. Jennings Trophy this season, annually bestowed upon the goaltenders on the team that allows the fewest goals against – odds are, Carolina or the Rangers will get that award. But the Flames have emerged as one of the stingiest defensive teams in hockey after being very much not that last season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Florida Panthers have largest winning streak in franchise history

The Florida Panthers are red hot as of late. Just how hot? Well, they now have a 13-game winning streak, a franchise record, according to Reuters. The Panthers won their 13th straight on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers recorded their win on...
SUNRISE, FL

