LL Flooring made Tuscaloosa the home of its seventh store in the state after its opening on March 28. The store is located at 3305 McFarland Blvd. The retail flooring company, which was previously known as "Lumber Liquidators," has more than 500 varieties of floors to meet each customer-specific need, including solid and engineered hardwood, bamboo and laminate, which can be viewed in-store and online at their website.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO