DENVER (CBS4) — A sea of blue took over the sidewalks and streets of the Montbello neighborhood in Denver as crowds walked proudly with matching shirts. Their goal: reviving hope in the community. (credit: CBS) The March for Peace, which was held for its second year at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, aims to raise awareness on recent violence. It featured a 5k run/walk, fitness carnival and a memorial garden honoring loved ones lost to crime. Boys & Girls Club member and co-organizer Najaray West told CBS4’s Mekialaya White it turned out to be the perfect day to host the...

DENVER, CO ・ 41 MINUTES AGO