East Rutherford, NJ

Giants' Kenny Golladay on voluntary workouts: 'Everyone should be here'

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New York Giants are currently conducting their offseason workout program, which is voluntary, but in this day and age of the NFL there really is no such thing.

Almost every Giants player is in attendance. With a new coaching staff and fresh vibe in the building, players are eager to erase their recent losing legacy. One of those player is wide receiver Kenny Golladay, whose first season with the Giants was disappointing to say the least.

“I guess you could just say that’s how much it means to me, especially coming off last season,” Golladay said Wednesday of the offseason program. “Just trying to start off on a good note. I feel like everyone should definitely be here.

“There’s a lot of energy going around. People are actually excited. People are actually ready to be back. After last year, leaves a bad taste in your mouth that you want to get out. I know for me at least, I was ready to get started.”

That could have been a swipe at second-year wideout Kadarius Toney, who has not shown thus far.

Toney’s rookie season was interrupted by a plethora of injuries and was largely seen as waste. The Giants need all hands on deck if they are going to turn this listing ship around.

General manager Joe Schoen identified Toney as a player he would not consider trading but as the days pass in East Rutherford and Toney stays away, that sentiment may wane.

Golladay told reporters he had not spoken to Toney but was not concerned about his absence.

“I haven’t talked to him in a while,” Golladay admitted. “I’m pretty sure he has something going on. Everything will work out. I’m pretty sure he’s talked to the coaches and everything. It’s my job and the rest of the receivers, the receivers coach, to get him back on track,”

The issue is that the Giants are installing a new offense under new head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka, and Toney won’t receive the playbook until he arrives. Until then, tick-tock.

“I don’t know nothing about that, man,’ said Golladay. “Just being one of the older guys in the room. Like I said, I haven’t talked to him. I’m trying to get everything, myself in order, as far as learning the playbook. I’m pretty sure he talked to Shep (Sterling Shepard), we kind of holler at him a little bit, I feel like he would definitely listen to us.”

That aside, Golladay believes the new offense will go a long way to getting him back into Pro Bowl form. He is excited that he could be the recipient of a target share like Stefon Diggs did under Daboll in Buffalo.

“Those guys in Buffalo had some pretty good pieces. So do we. I think that’s the most exciting part,” said Golladay. “Those guys over there, Diggs, had a whole bunch of balls caught, you know what I mean? You can definitely tell he puts his guys in great positions to succeed.”

Now all they need is Toney’s buy-in and they could be off to the races.

