Report: Giants signing TE Jordan Akins

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The New York Giants are likely to select a tight end in the 2022 NFL draft, but more bodies are needed. And on Thursday, they added one.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that the Giants intend to sign Jordan Akins.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Akins was a third-round pick of the Texans in the 2018 NFL draft. He had spent the entirety of his career in Houston before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

In 58 career games (23 starts), Akins has hauled in 114 receptions for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed the ball twice for seven yards and recorded one special teams tackle.

Akins, 30, joins a tight end group that currently consists of Ricky Seals-Jones, Jake Hausmann, Rysen John and Chris Myarick.

