Two buildings, a few cars and a haystack are lost to two fires in Wapato

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Flames leaped between two apartment buildings in an Antioch complex Friday night, forcing frightened residents to flee to safety to escape the heavy smoke and fire.
Steve Hill, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said the two-alarm fire was first reported at 8:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive.
Arriving crews quickly attacked the flames, limiting the damage to two buildings, preventing the fire from spreading elsewhere within the complex.
“It (the fire) was everywhere,” Breanna Hill said. “It was so scary. Me and my kids were in the living room when it happened,...
