Lindsay Schanzer to be first woman to produce Kentucky Derby on TV

By Associated Press
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Derby television broadcast will be produced by a woman for the first time in the 148-year history of the race. Lindsay Schanzer is the new senior producer for NBC Sports' Derby coverage, overseeing the network's horse racing production. It's her 10th Derby but her first running the show as...

