Lindsay Schanzer to be first woman to produce Kentucky Derby on TV

Last Saturday's Lexington Stakes officially marked the end of the prep-race season leading up to the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The 2022 Kentucky Derby field is taking shape, which means it is time to start prepping for the Saturday, May 7 race. Several 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders have already arrived in Louisville to begin their preparations, while others are set to make the trip in the coming weeks. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. He is followed closely by Messier, Taiba and Zandon, who are all 6-1. Which direction should you lean with your 2022 Kentucky Derby betting strategy? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

