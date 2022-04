Well, this has been a long time coming. Recently, the CDC and the Biden Administration extended the travel mask mandate. Meaning that if you were to be traveling on any sort of public transportation, you would need to wear a mask. The airlines pushed back on this saying that since masks are no longer required in restaurants or at sporting events and other events where people are very close to each other, like in an arena setting, why are they required while on a plane or in an airport?

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO