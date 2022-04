Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus sees a lot of similarities between Platte County, Stanton County and Madison County. As a result, the former three-term mayor of Columbus and incumbent state senator said he feels comfortable having most of the population of Stanton County added to his District 22 territory with the latest redistricting. That includes Woodland Park and Stanton, which have a lot in common with Norfolk and Madison County.

