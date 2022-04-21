ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Mayor Casts Deciding Approval Vote for Community Plan

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 3 days ago

Tuesday night Mayor Vivian Jones got to do something she has rarely done...

wfncnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
VoiceOfDenton

Vote Denton – Candidates for Mayor, Place 5 & 6

Voice of Denton interviewed your candidates for the upcoming City Council election, asking your questions. Topics covered in the interviews include the candidates’ plans for the city if elected mayor or council member, their thoughts on current hot topics affecting the city, and their vision for Denton’s future.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy