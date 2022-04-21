Surprise, OUAZ reach facility-use deal

Surprise and Ottawa University-Arizona now have a yearly facility-use agreement that allows OUAZ to continue to use city facilities for its sports teams.

OUAZ will pay the city $100,000 a year under the new deal, which replaces a previous deal where the university paid on a use-by-use basis.

Here is the breakdown for the annual fees OUAZ will pay:

$70,000 for the Surprise practice fields

$15,000 to use Surprise Stadium

$8,000 for use of the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Center

$5,000 for a student and employee pass for aquatics and tennis

$2,000 for tables and tent at city special events.

The deal calls for the university to pay the cost in quarterly payments of $25,000.

OUAZ first started using the city’s facilities soon after it arrived in Surprise in 2017.

The agreement covers the city’s direct costs for the facility use, city staff and supplies and materials.

The Surprise City Council unanimously approved the deal April 19.

