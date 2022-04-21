ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise, OUAZ reach facility-use deal

By Jason Stone Mail
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pegr0_0fG3R2eE00

Surprise and Ottawa University-Arizona now have a yearly facility-use agreement that allows OUAZ to continue to use city facilities for its sports teams.

OUAZ will pay the city $100,000 a year under the new deal, which replaces a previous deal where the university paid on a use-by-use basis.

Here is the breakdown for the annual fees OUAZ will pay:

  • $70,000 for the Surprise practice fields
  • $15,000 to use Surprise Stadium
  • $8,000 for use of the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Center
  • $5,000 for a student and employee pass for aquatics and tennis
  • $2,000 for tables and tent at city special events.

The deal calls for the university to pay the cost in quarterly payments of $25,000.

OUAZ first started using the city’s facilities soon after it arrived in Surprise in 2017.

The agreement covers the city’s direct costs for the facility use, city staff and supplies and materials.

The Surprise City Council unanimously approved the deal April 19.

Jason Stone can be reached at jstone@iniusa.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

Surprise co-hosting hiring event

WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 28. WHERE: Surprise Resource Center, 12425 W. Bell Road, Suite 124. INFORMATION: 623-222-1630 or melinda.greenhouse@maricopa.gov. The city of Surprise, in partnership with ARIZONA@WORK, is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, April 28 to connect job seekers with 11 different employers currently hiring in the West Valley.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTUL

Tulsa Parks Golf Course announcement to be made Monday, April 25

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — PGA of America members, Tulsa city officials and members of the Citizens Golf Advisory Committee are planning a fundraising announcement on Monday, April 25, at 2 p.m., at the Page Belcher Golf Course, 6666 S. Union Avenue. Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum, Tulsa Park officials...
TULSA, OK
Surprise Independent

Sterling Grove officially opens new clubhouse

Toll Brothers recently announced the official opening of its new 20,000 square foot clubhouse and 10-acre amenity center at its Sterling Grove community in Surprise. Representatives from Toll Brothers and the city of Surprise, including Mayor Skip Hall and Toll Brothers Group President Bob Flaherty, attended a ribbon-cutting event in early March.
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Surprise, AZ
Government
Surprise, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Government
Surprise Independent

Dozens of permits completed in Surprise in March

Here are commercial permits the city of Surprise completed in March:. 17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (24 permits) 17701 W. Bell Road (12 permits) 17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (3 permits) RESIDENTIAL GARAGE/CARPORT. 17031 N. White Tank Vis. 16435 W. Lava Drive. RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE. W RANCH. 14367 W. Boca Raton Road. RESIDENTIAL...
SURPRISE, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Battery manufacturer to employ thousands in Arizona expansion

(The Center Square) – Queen Creek will soon be home to a large new battery manufacturing facility. LG Energy Solution (LGES) announced last month that it is investing $1.4 billion to build its first-ever cylindrical-type battery facility in North America. The company expects that this new facility will employ...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surprise Stadium#Ouaz#Ottawa University Arizona#Racquet Center#The Surprise City Council
Surprise Independent

Surprise cancels retreat after covering entire budget

The Surprise City Council has canceled its budget retreat, which was scheduled for Friday, April 22. City officials said the information previously planned for discussion at the retreat was already covered during previous work sessions, making the meeting unnecessary. The next step is the passage of the tentative budget, scheduled...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
429
Followers
795
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy