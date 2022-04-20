ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: 49ers host interior OL on pre-draft visit

By Kyle Madson
 2 days ago
The 49ers should be in the hunt for interior offensive line help in this year’s draft. One of the interior OL expected to be in the mix for them with their trio of Day 2 picks is Memphis OL Dylan Parham, who visited with San Francisco on Wednesday per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Parham doesn’t have great size at 6-3, 311 pounds, but he brings a ton of experience at three positions. He started all 14 games for Memphis at left guard during his redshirt-freshman season, then did the same as a sophomore. In his junior year he started every game at right tackle, then moved to right guard and started all 11 games as a senior.

His size will likely keep him from being in the mix at tackle in the pros, but his ability to be effective at both guard spots makes him a very valuable player to a 49ers club that has holes at both positions.

Parham is considered to be a Day 2 pick by most NFL draft analysts. San Francisco holds three picks – 61, 93 and 105 – on the second day of the draft. If he’s the selection he’d quickly become the favorite to start at one of the two openings on the interior of the 49ers’ offensive line.

NBC Sports

Eagles' veteran pass rusher announces his retirement from NFL

Cameron Malveaux, who went from the Eagles’ practice squad to the defensive end rotation last December, announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday. Malveaux was a surprise late-season contributor after spending 11 weeks on the practice squad. When Ryan Kerrigan went on the COVID list before the Giants game, the Eagles activated Malveaux, who played a career-high 34 snaps and had two pressures in the Eagles’ win at the Meadowlands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
#49ers #2022 Nfl Draft #Memphis Ol
