LONG VIEW, N.C. — Two women are in custody for a 16-month-old’s death that was caused by a fentanyl overdose, Long View police said. Officers said they were called to the hospital on Nov. 7, 2021 for a child who had been admitted for a medical emergency. Police said the boy died that day and his name will not be made public.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO