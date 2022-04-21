ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 75th Birthday!

By @actheplug
Majic 102.3/92.7
 3 days ago

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

On Friday, April 22nd we celebrate a milestone — the 75th birthday of a mother, grandmother, friend, sister, family member, the Founder and Matriarch of the largest Black-owned media conglomerate, Urban One , formerly known as Radio One , Ms. Cathy Hughes.

From humble beginnings to building the largest African-American-owned and operated broadcast company in the nation, her mission has been to inform and empower African Americans and to tell stories from their perspective. Her unprecedented success is an inspiration to women worldwide.

Standing at the forefront of Women Entrepreneurs in Media and Entertainment for over 45 years, we honor the legacy of Cathy L Hughes , Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc.

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes, CEO Alfred Liggins III Are Honored For Their Work Diversifying Cable TV

‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By Senate Leaders For Achievements In Media

Majic 102.3/92.7

