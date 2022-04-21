ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

UDPATE: Missing Cheyenne Teen Found Safe, Police Say

By Joy Greenwald
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheyenne police say James has been located and is safe. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to a...

k2radio.com

Comments / 2

Related
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Identify Suspect in 32 Minutes Using Facebook

Cheyenne police are crediting their Facebook followers for helping to identify a man accused of stealing roughly $850 worth of items from Murdoch's. The department posted security camera pictures of the man and the maroon Nissan he fled in on their Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon in hopes someone would recognize him, and within 32 minutes had him identified.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Udpate#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy