ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignatius, MT

Grizzly bears stop by St. Ignatius home

By Jill Valley
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTAha_0fG2yRdW00

ST. IGNATIUS - The alarm clock has sounded for our area bears as it happens this time of year.

The Udall family in St. Ignatius had some visitors on Wednesday night as three grizzly bears stopped by.

One of the big bears was seen by the driveway – about 20 yards from the Udall’s house -- just checking things out.

The grizzly bears stayed on their property for about 45 minutes until they eventually wandered down to the creek and went on their way and didn't get into any trouble.

The Udall's were a little concerned about their chickens, but they were ok.

Sara Udall told MTN News that they have lived in St. Ignatius for more than 30 years and has never seen grizzly bears come so close to her house.

Watch the video below to learn more about how to identify grizzly bears from KPAX Wildlife Biologist Tanner Saul:

EXPLAINER: Identifying grizzly bears

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Saint Ignatius, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
Cat Country 102.9

I Tried 10 Chicken Fried Steaks in Billings. The Clear Winner Is…

Chicken fried steak is one of my absolute favorite breakfast entrees and 90% of the time when we go out to eat for breakfast or brunch, it's what I order. I just can't resist a well seasoned, crispy-fried piece of tenderized, breaded beef, slathered in hot gravy. Oh my, the gravy. It's frequently the best part and is mandatory for the dish. I flip flop between brown or white gravy when given a choice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#The Grizzly#Mtn News#Kpax Wildlife
97.1 KISS FM

Paul’s Least Favorite Montana Towns: This One Place is The Worst

You hear this a lot, unless you're from there, you don't get it. One of my least favorite places in Montana is Glendive. Now I know that will make some people mad and I really don't know why but I make it a point to never stop there if I head that direction. It is just too blah for me. Nothing really there, or any reason to go there if you don't have friends or relatives or need a sturgeon fix.
GLENDIVE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Montana Hiker Dies in Suspected Grizzly Bear Attack

A Montana hike has ended in tragedy after a hiker was found dead late this week. The cause of death is suspected to be the result of an encounter with a grizzly bear. The Park County Sherriff’s office has released a statement noting that the 40-year-old Craig Clouatre was with a friend at the time he went missing. The missing person report came in on Wednesday when Clouatre didn’t return to meet his hiking partner after splitting up in search of sheds.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

5 Ways to Spend a Wicked Weather Weekend in Montana

Springtime weather in Montana can be very unpredictable. However, Winter Storm Warnings are fairly common during the spring. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23 for Gallatin and Madison County. Snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches are expected over mountain passes and up to 2 feet of snow is predicted for higher elevations. Valleys below 5,500 feet will only get around 2 inches of snow. The heaviest snow amounts are primarily expected at elevations above 5,500 feet.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

What Part of Montana Resembles Tolkien’s Middle Earth the Most?

KC from the Montana Outdoor Radio show is looking for Middle Earth:. Spring is finally here, and Montana is getting green. With nature waking up from its winter nap, the scenery just keeps getting more and more beautiful. It is safe to say that Montana is springtime is almost like something out of a movie. We are well aware that Montana is quite possibly the most beautiful state in America, if not one of the most beautiful parts of the world. But, each part of the Treasure State holds its own kind of beauty. Sometimes we take for granted how beautiful it is right here at home in the heart of the Five Valleys.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Ski Resort on Big Mountain Joins Whitefish’s Climate Advocacy Efforts

Whitefish Mountain Resort on Big Mountain has joined the city and its promotional partners to raise awareness about climate change through a collaboration with Protect Our Winters (POW), the organization launched 15 years ago by professional to advance local climate change initiatives. According to the announcement by Explore Whitefish and...
WHITEFISH, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy