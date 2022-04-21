ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchafalaya National Heritage Area opens application period for grants

By KATC News
 3 days ago
The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area (ANHA) will open the application period for the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Grants Program.

Applications will be accepted starting on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The purpose of this grant is to fund projects to advance ANHA’s mission of preservation and promotion of the heritage and natural resources of the Atchafalaya Basin and Floodway.

The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

According to a release, the ANHA Heritage Grants Program is a reimbursable grant that funds projects related to heritage interpretation, cultural events, and recreation and natural resource improvements. ANHA will present the applications to a review panel for selection. Grants will be awarded based on eligibility criteria, project location and impact to equitably serve the entirety of the heritage area.

Eligibility for the ANHA Heritage Grant includes:

  • Projects must take place within the boundaries of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area or be related to the heritage of the Atchafalaya Basin and Floodway
  • Eligible applicants include nonprofits and 501(c)3s, municipalities, libraries, universities and certain events
  • Ineligible applicants include advocacy or lobbying groups, singular artists and private individuals

To apply, applicants must create a free account on the online grant platform Submittable . Once an applicant creates an account, application and guidelines may be accessed through the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development Grant applications manager .

Information and resources may be found at atchafalaya.org/grant-program . Applicants may also email Caroline Byrne at cbyrne@crt.la.gov for further questions or clarification.

