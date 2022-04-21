ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke a Top Ten “Cleanest Place to Live”

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reduction in the number of “upwind” power plants fired by...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Coyotes wandering in broad daylight alarm Richmond residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren’t a problem most of the time. According to the Dept....
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Textbook with ‘divisive teachings’ nixed by Virginia board

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has decided against buying some new social studies textbooks because of concerns that one of the books encourages “divisive teachings,” including critical race theory. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Williamsburg-James City County school board voted 4-3 on Tuesday to...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Society
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Roanoke, VA
Cars
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Industry
Roanoke, VA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfir
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
WFXR

The shad are here! Annual rite of spring underway in Virginia!

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The dogwoods and redbuds are blooming, which is a sure sign another Virginia rite of spring is happening, one that has been going on for thousands of years — the annual shad runs. This is the time of year when hickory and American shad return from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Where does recreational marijuana stand in Virginia?

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, recreational marijuana advocates joined together in Roanoke for the first-ever Cannabis Family Reunion, an expo featuring vendors, informational talks, and medical cannabis resources. It was organized by Clarissa Clarke, the founder of Bodhi Lounge, a new legal private cannabis lounge. “A year ago on...
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Prescribed fire set to burn 600 acres in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture (USDA) are planning to burn roughly 600 acres in Greene County starting Thursday. A release from the USDA states that depending on weather and fuel conditions, firefighters from the Cherokee National Forest will begin the burn during a “window of opportunity.” That […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WSLS

Abandoned boats are piling up on Virginia’s waters

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people’s safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy