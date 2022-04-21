ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Buckets: Collin Morikawa holes out twice in five holes at Zurich Classic

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdZAy_0fG2n7Ue00
Photo by Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

AVONDALE, La. — Coming into the week, it was hard to imagine anyone beating the pair of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa. The once — and future — Ryder Cup rivals have teamed up this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The No. 5 and No. 2 ranked players in the world have taken the early lead in New Orleans thanks to Morikawa holing out for eagle on the par-4 13th from 94 yards, then just four holes later, cashing in a birdie chip on the par-3 17th.

During their Wednesday news conference prior to the start of the tournament, Hovland said he played hard to get when Morikawa asked to partner up.

“When he first asked me in Bahamas, I was really excited,” Hovland said. “You kind of have to play hard to get a little bit and had to make him kind of work for it a bit.”

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+ | Thursday tee times, format | Leaderboard

After seeing how the Cal product is playing through nine holes, he may not take so long to answer next season.

Eagle hole-out

Buckets.

Birdie chip-in

Through nine holes, Hovland/Morikawa sit at 6 under, two shots in the lead.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Louisiana

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winners, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The American duo split the top-prize of $2,398,700 ($1,199,350 each) after they cruised to the first wire-to-wire win in the history of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, beating Billy Horschel and Sam Burns by two shots at TPC Louisiana. Horschel and Burns will take home $489,700 for their efforts, with the third-place team of Sam Ryder and Doc Redman earning $320,588.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buddy up: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele 'finish each other's sentences' and finish off winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele marched into New Orleans with chips on their shoulders and waltzed out of the Big Easy as winners for the first time this season at the only two-man team-format event on the PGA Tour. Cantlay and Schauffele combined to shoot even-par 72 in the alternate-shot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Avondale, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Live#Espn#Cal#Eagle#Hovland Morikawa
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2023 PF target Carey Booth sees stock rising

Iowa recently offered 2023 power forward Carey Booth out of Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. The 6-foot-10, 215 pound power forward picked up his offer from the Hawkeyes on April 9. Booth also plays for Under Armour Association squad KC Run GMC where he’s really started turning some heads. 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein mentioned Booth as one of the players that stood out in the early portion of this spring’s live period. “At the Under Armour Association, Carey Booth, the son of of longtime NBA player and current (Denver) Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, made a major impression. Is...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruiting News: Texas A&M lands in 2023 running back Cedric Baxter Jr.’s top five schools

The late April recruiting news has been expedient, to say the least, and for Texas A&M, the news just keeps getting better and better as players in the 2023 class begin to trim down the list of their final schools, with prime running back target Cedric Baxter Jr. placing the Aggies in his top five final schools, being recruited by Texas A&M running backs coach, Tommie Robinson. Baxter has been extremely productive in his high school career, averaging over 8 yards per carry, and compiling 1,718 total yards and 26 touchdowns during his junior season. The Aggies are among good company...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Highlights from the CU Buffs’ Spring Showcase

The Colorado Buffaloes concluded a little less than one month of spring practices with their annual showcase scrimmage on Saturday at Folsom Field. While both the offense and defense kept it pretty vanilla in terms of their schemes and game plans, it was refreshing to get a first look at a Colorado team that saw significant changes during the offseason. Plus, Ralphie VI’s first run of 2022 was an added bonus for the nearly 2,000 Buff fans in attendance. Check out some of the best highlights from the day: Brendon Lewis completes a pass under pressure to RJ Sneedhttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1517952175917334528?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXwMontana Lemonius-Craig completes a trick play pass to Jack Hesterahttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1517957878753075200?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXwCharlie Offerdahl reels in a pass for his second touchdown of the dayhttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1517960331884040192?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXwAlvin Williams forces a fumblehttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1517959041309310977?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXwBrendon Lewis flicks a quick TD pass on the move to Michael Harrisonhttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1518304770171101184?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXw11
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball guard Caleb Love announces his return for a third season

The UNC basketball program is officially “running it back” for the 2022-23 season. Four of the Tar Heels’ starting five from a season ago are returning as the final piece, Caleb Love, announced his decision just minutes ago. Like Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, and R.J. Davis, Love also posted a special video to his Twitter account to announce his return. And like the others, it gave us goosebumps as well. Check out the video that Love posted on Sunday afternoon via his Twitter account, just hours before the deadline to enter the 2022 NBA draft is set for underclassmen to declare and...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State lands West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil

One day after losing out on one of the biggest names in the transfer portal, the Ohio State basketball team landed West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil. The Buckeyes won out over fierce competition. McNeil picked OSU over the likes of Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Texas Tech, and Virginia. He made an appearance in all of the Mountaineers’ 32 games last season, finishing the season averaging double figures (12.2 ppg) as the second-leading scorer. He also logged a whopping 33.6 minutes per contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

LEADING OFF: Scherzer back home in St. Louis, Houck out

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Mets ace Max Scherzer is pitching back in his hometown, starting a three-game series at St. Louis. Scherzer is trying to become the first four-game winner in the majors. In his first season with New York since signing a $130 million, three-year contract, he is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA, 12 strikeouts and one walk in 11 innings.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy