Jacksonville Rowing Club sends students to college

As part of a music exchange with the San Marco Chamber Music Society, the Adderbury Ensemble came to Jacksonville six years ago to showcase their music styles to the local community. They have returned to play multiple shows as well as conduct a master training class with UNF students. Rance met up with the group to find out what people can expect from the performances this time. They perform at Friday Musicale tonight, host a training class for UNF students tomorrow (which is open to the public) before finishing their run at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Sunday. All performances are free. Find out more information at www.sanmarcochambermusic.org .

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO