Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Rowing Club sends students to college

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Rowing is huge in Northeast Florida. The Jacksonville Rowing Club is a non profit that brings students together...

www.news4jax.com

News4Jax.com

Adderbury Ensemble returns to Jacksonville

As part of a music exchange with the San Marco Chamber Music Society, the Adderbury Ensemble came to Jacksonville six years ago to showcase their music styles to the local community. They have returned to play multiple shows as well as conduct a master training class with UNF students. Rance met up with the group to find out what people can expect from the performances this time. They perform at Friday Musicale tonight, host a training class for UNF students tomorrow (which is open to the public) before finishing their run at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Sunday. All performances are free. Find out more information at www.sanmarcochambermusic.org .
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Impact Christian hires Bobby Ramsay to build football program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Ramsay is taking on the biggest challenge of his high school football coaching career. Ramsay, the former Mandarin and Yulee high school head coach, accepted a job to start the program at Impact Christian Academy and build it from scratch on Friday. The Lions will begin play this fall as an independent program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Former 4-star QB transferring from Florida after 1 year in Gainesville

A former 4-star quarterback has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports is reporting the Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has decided to explore his opportunities outside of Gainesville. The Cartersville, Ga. prospect was a member of the Gators’ 2021 recruiting class, spending just one season with the program before hitting the portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida’s BIG Draft Mentor Recruitment Campaign

Big Brothers Big is the nation’s oldest, largest, and most impactful mentoring program. Working within the communities of Northeast Florida for over a century, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida (BBBSNEFL) has effectively changed the lives of thousands through impactful mentoring programs and meaningful relationships. We serve any youth who needs or wants a mentor and seek to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Chomp: AR 15 leads spring game standouts & Napier stops in Jax

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. We have a lot to discuss, including the spring game and head coach Billy Napier’s stop in Jacksonville. Let’s go. 🎤 Napier speaks to Jacksonville Gators fans. Billy Napier stopped in Jacksonville yesterday on his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

