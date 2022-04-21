ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Cardinal Gibbons QB Dylan Rizk commits to UCF football

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

The momentum on the recruiting trail for UCF coach Gus Malzahn hasn’t slowed down since the Knights wrapped spring camp last Saturday.

Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) quarterback Dylan Rizk announced his verbal commitment to UCF on social media Thursday becoming the fourth high school prospect to pledge to the Knights this week alone.

Rizk follows a Wednesday announcement from East Forsyth (N.C.) tight end Jayvontay Conner and joins four-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon — who committed midway through the spring game — and Brunswick (Ga.) offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather — who announced his decision on Sunday .

Rizk is the 6th overall verbal commitment for UCF in this recruiting cycle.

In addition to the names above, Rizk joins Apopka three-star edge rusher Kaven Call — who committed on Christmas — and 3-star linebacker Troy Ford — who announced his verbal pledge in March — as members of UCF’s 2023 recruiting class.

As a junior, Rizk served as the starting quarterback for a Cardinal Gibbons team that finished 11-2 and won the Florida 4A state title over Cocoa.

During the state championship season, he threw almost 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 67% of his passes. On the ground, Rizk ran for 456 yards and 8 more scores on the ground averaging 7.9 yards per rush.

Rizk is ranked as the No. 54 overall quarterback in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

With Rizk in the mix, UCF’s 2023 recruiting class sits at No. 26 in the country according to 247Sports.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

