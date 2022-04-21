US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

10. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

11. “Freezing Order” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

13. “Wings of Fire: Flames of Hope” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

14. “The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

15. “Watch Her Disappear” by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

16. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

17. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

18. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

19. “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney (Candlewick)

20. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

21. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

22. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

23. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

24. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

25. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Read It and Reap: Some best-sellers headed to the big screen

Television producers seem to nod more enthusiastically at the novels we love, and plans have been announced to bring several book club favorites to the screen. Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal,” a new look at how we treat death by surgeon Gawande, presents both the failures of modern treatment and the ways doctors can do better with dying patients. This should be a riveting look at how doctors, hospice workers and other health professionals handle the end-of-life decisions that must be made.
WORCESTER, MA
