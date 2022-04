Toledo’s train station will be the scene early next month of a location shoot for an upcoming feature film starring and co-produced by actor Tom Hanks. A call for extras to appear in the scene to be filmed at Central Union Terminal on Emerald Avenue was posted late last month by a casting agency. Train equipment to be used for the scene has been parked on a track near the depot for several days along with a locomotive that arrived there Thursday night.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO