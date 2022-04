Monique Rydel-Fortner and Seth Jones have seen more of what lies underwater at Lake Tahoe than most. Unfortunately, that includes trash and lots of it – from drones, car batteries and sunken boats, to plate glass windows and enormous sheets of metal siding. For more than a decade, the SCUBA divers and co-founders of the Tahoe-based nonprofit Below the Blue have removed more than 100,000 pounds of foreign objects from the Lake. Over countless dives, one source of submarine trash stands out as persistent but preventable – debris from shoreline building projects.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO