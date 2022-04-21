ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect arrested in death of Queens mom found in duffel bag: NYPD

By Lauren Cook, Nexstar Media Wire, Nicole Johnson
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5Rky_0fG2c2yO00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Police arrested a suspect in the death of a New York City mother whose body was found in a duffel bag near a park over the weekend, officials said Thursday.

Orsolya Gaal, of Queens, was stabbed 58 times inside her Forest Hills home sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to officials. Her body was found inside a duffel bag Saturday morning about half a mile from her home.

A man walking his dog found the bag and called the police, according to sources.

Police on Thursday charged David Bonola, 44, with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York Police Department. Investigators believe Bonola, who also lives in Queens, had done work at Gaal’s home and may have had access to a key, sources told WPIX.

Investigators have spent the past six days piecing together what happened to the 51-year-old mother of two teens. According to law enforcement sources, Gaal attended a show Friday night at Lincoln Center. Afterward, she spent about 45 minutes waiting at a bar for someone who did not show up.

Gaal ordered her usual drink at the Forest Hills Station House, according to a bartender, and she didn’t seem frightened or scared. She had one drink, then left.

Disturbing details emerge after Queens mom found dead in duffle bag

Investigators said Gaal eventually returned to her home on Juno Street, where she was stabbed dozens of times. There were signs of defensive wounds on her hands. The killer put her body in a duffel bag and dumped it near Forest Park, authorities said.

Surveillance video obtained by WPIX shows someone pulling a duffel bag down Juno Street on Saturday. WPIX is not showing the footage but shared an image of the suspect with the bag. Police said a trail of blood from the bag led officers to Gaal’s home.

The suspect also allegedly sent a chilling text to Gaal’s husband, who was out of town at the time, threatening to kill his whole family , sources told WPIX. The husband was cooperating with police and had turned over his cellphone, sources said. It appears Gaal knew her killer because investigators said there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Former Otsego County Sheriff charged with Reckless Endangerment

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing charges after his personal firearm was accidentally discharged and injured others. According to a press release from New York State Police, 27-year-old Vincent J. Cavalieri from Schenevus was involved in an incident that occurred on September 12 in 2020 at the Grape N Grog […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Murder#Duffel Bag#Wpix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police identify victim in deadly Poughkeepsie shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie as 29-year-old Cain Smalls. Police tell News 12 he was shot in the stomach on Mill Street Sunday morning. Smalls was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy