Those who drive State Route 62 on a daily basis will want to take note of the new temporary speed limit from Evansville into Boonville. As someone who lives in Boonville and drives to work in Evansville on a daily basis, I have become quite familiar with State Route 62. It has become like second nature driving on it for years. I know the speed limit and where it changes, especially in Chandler. I just crank up the radio and make my commute just as I have since I started working here. However, I did notice something different Monday morning on my way to work that could change the way I drive along that stretch of road.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO