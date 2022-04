I have been involved in community theater ever since I was out of high school. I have taken acting classes in college, did my fair share of productions, and played my share of roles, ranging from a cowboy, a Greaser, a gay doctor, a gangster, an anvil salesman, a professor of phonetics, and now a Harvard educated lawyer. I am currently in rehearsals for Legally Blonde the Musical. I will be portraying the role of Emmitt Forrest. In the film staring Reese Witherspoon, my character was played by Luke Wilson. It has been an enjoyable, and sometimes challenging experience.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO