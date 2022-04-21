ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Edison Apartments in Gresham sell for nearly $20 million

By Jules Rogers
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Gresham is expected to be a hot spot for big growth in rentals, according to multifamily property investors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHkqd_0fG2YONH00

The Edison Apartments have sold for $19.5 million as of April 8, according to independent commercial real estate firm Kidder Matthews, who represented the seller.

Built in 2020, the Edison Apartments is a 64-unit multifamily property located at 1833 S.E. Sixth St. in Gresham.

Jordan Carter is an executive vice president with West Coast-based Kidder Matthews.

"Edison Apartments was a unique and highly desirable opportunity in our market — a newly built suburban asset with significant loss-to-lease given the dramatic rent growth it experienced over the 15 months since it initially started leasing," Carter said.

Los Angeles-based Trion Properties sold the Edison Apartments to RM Communities, according to Kidder Matthews.

Trion has owned and managed 18 properties in the Portland metro area since 2015, as well as some properties in California, Colorado and other states. Trion recently acquired two other apartment complexes in Beaverton.

While a number of multifamily properties in Portland have changed hands, not many new multifamily apartments are being built. Some local experts have called for a need to make it easier to build and operate all kinds of rental properties, the Tribune previously reported.

Max Sharkansky, managing partner at Trion, said the firm initially acquired the property in October 2020 for $12 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmWMJ_0fG2YONH00

"This was a departure from our typical strategy in the Portland area of acquiring apartment communities of older vintages and implement light-to-moderate value-add renovations," Sharkansky said. "With strategic timing and effectively communicating the strengths of the property and market with the team at Kidder Mathews — who were instrumental in making the deal happen and went above and beyond to ensure a successful sale — we were able to sell the asset for well over the initial purchase price."

According to Sharkansky, Gresham is projected to be a hot spot for high rent growth in the Portland metro area.

"The city of Gresham is the manufacturing and distribution hub of Portland, with industrial tenants continuously flocking to the area," Sharkansky said. "With the ongoing boom of industrial asset classes, Gresham is well positioned to continue to benefit from economic expansion tied to the rise of the e-commerce industry. The continued expansion has led to an increased need for quality housing to support the growing population of employees. Despite the increasing population, new construction has been limited as developers have focused on Portland's core during the economic expansion. The result has been a submarket with some of the tightest vacancy rates and fastest rising rents in the state."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZD3BG_0fG2YONH00

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Rental, utility, mortgage help available in Woodburn

City of Woodburn continues to help families that were affected financially by the COVID pandemic. Families from Woodburn, Hubbard and Gervais that are still feeling a financial sting related to the pandemic are urged to contact the city of Woodburn. Last year the city introduced its rental assistance program with...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Latinx community hub coming to Gresham

The Latino Network receives large donation to help fund its Latinx service center. Latino Network, a Portland-based provider of culturally specific services in the Latinx community, has received a $1.5 million donation that will help fund the construction of the organization's planned Metro Eastside facility, La Plaza Esperanza, which will be located at 312 S.E. 165th Ave. in Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

New owners to make big changes at Cherry Creek Ranch

The Wildlands Conservancy chooses Jefferson County for the first ever climate preserve. The Wildlands Conservancy chose Earth Day weekend to announce how it will manage its newest preserve. The California organization purchased the 30,000-acre Cherry Creek Ranch in northeast Jefferson County at the end 2021 for $16.5 million dollars, setting...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Colorado State
Portland, OR
Business
Portland Tribune

Queendom Cuts barbershop to open in Northeast Portland

The small business was supported by nonprofit Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon. Owner Lasheera Chambers opened Queendom Cuts barbershop April 24. The new 1,500-square-foot shop is located at 1726 N.E. Alberta St., providing haircuts, shaves, braids and fades. Men typically have to go to two different barbers to get their hair braided on the top and faded on the sides, according to Chambers.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Japanese Garden to expand with eye on arts

The Forest Park-adjacent campus was bought from the Salvation Army during the pandemic.Portland Japanese Garden held a handover ceremony Thursday evening at the former Salvation Army home for young women on the edge of Forest Park. The Garden bought the house designed by famed architect A.E. Doyle and three other buildings on the property for $4.2 million, with a view to turning it into a sibling organization called the Japan Institute. The new site will host visiting artists and gardeners learning Japanese gardening methods, will house a dark room, ceramic studio and other artist studios, and the chapel will become...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

'March Against Murder' happens in Northeast Portland

The Saturday demonstration is in response to ongoing gun violence throughout the city.A group of peace activists, family members of homicide victims, public officials and Multnomah County residents gathered in Northeast Portland on Saturday, April 2, with a singular call: no more violence. The event, organized in part by the Multnomah County Health Department, was in response to an unprecedented level of gun violence and homicides across the Portland metro area. Organizers said violence is a prevalent public health issue in the Portland community that impacts neighborhoods across the area. Through resources like the Multnomah County Health Department, they hope...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Initiative launched to support Black economic development

The Black Business Association-Oregon names a director and announces its new mission. An ambitious new initiative supported by community organizations and government leaders to promote the successful development of Black-owned businesses in the Portland region was announced on Monday, April 25. The Black Business Association-Oregon has hired Lance Randall, 56,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#The Edison Apartments#S E Sixth St#Trion Properties#Rm Communities
Portland Tribune

Center for Native Arts and Cultures opens in Southeast Portland

New exhibit officially launches Native Arts and Cultures Foundation effort to raise awareness of Indigenous art.The first official Native American art exhibit has opened at the historic Yale Union Laundry building in Southeast Portland, and it just feels right. The space is now called the Center for Native Arts and Cultures, after the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation took over ownership of the building in 2020. The inaugural exhibition is called "Where the Waters Come Together." The building was donated by previous owners as part of a real and tangible result in the land back movement — right in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Light rail likely for I-5 replacement bridge

The debate over light rail killed a previous attempt to build a replacement bridge. A replacement for the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will likely include light rail, a longstanding issue between stakeholders on either side of the two states' border. Staff members planning the massive replacement effort...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Anti-Hardesty, pro-Ryan PAC raises $185,000

Portland City Council races are heating up as the May 17 primary election approaches.A political action committee supporting challenger Vadim Mozyrsky against Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and incumbent Dan Ryan has reported raising $185,000 to date. Portland United was formed with the help of the Portland Business Alliance and so far reports contributions from developers and businesses, including $100,000 from the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors PAC. No spending has yet been reported. "The primary election on May 17, 2022, takes place as our city reaches its most crucial inflection point. The unacceptable status of our region...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Housing
Portland Tribune

Rose Festival takes over parade float-building business

Longtime builder Gene Dent retires but still consults as Starlight Parade and Grand Floral Parade approach. Not only does Marilyn Clint, chief operating officer, have to worry about and work toward the reemergence of the Rose Festival after two years of being scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she now helps build floats.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

LOOKING BACK: A 1922 visit to Bend

Visit the rustic Pilot Butte Hotel back when Bend had only 7,000 residents and. One wintry morning in August, we left Madras for an auto trip to Bend. There was frost that morning and the wind was cold and nipping but the sun soon warmed up the atmosphere and the 50-mile ride was in record time. The road parallels the Cascade Range of mountains and at times as many as 14 snow caps can be counted. Wild and picturesque is the scenery at Trail Crossing which is one of the places where swimming is enjoyed by moonlight. Farther on the lava formations which rise up like a great wall, have been called "Oregon's back bone." We make a pleasant acquaintance through the courtesy of our host for the trip. Redmond is a flourishing little city attractive homes and up to date business houses, schools, churches and other public buildings.
BEND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy