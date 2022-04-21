New Police Chief Hired For Palm Beach County Schools

Photo: Getty Images

The Palm Beach County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the hiring of a former local police chief to head up the school district's police department.

Schools Superintendent Michael Burke can't wait to get Sarah Mooney on the payroll.

"She's got a good vision for what we need to do with our school police department to move us forward, get a recruitment underway for more officers. I think she'll do a great job."

Mooney headed up the West Palm Beach Police Department from 2017 to 2019, when she was reassigned to a new position.

She had been with the agency since 1995, when she started as a patrol officer.

Mooney will have to deal with a shortage of officers, as the school district has contracts with the Sheriff's Office and several municipalities to provide law enforcement on campuses where they are needed.

She's set to start her new job on May 4th and will be the fourth chief in a year.