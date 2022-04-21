ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

New Police Chief Hired For Palm Beach County Schools

By Joel Malkin
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yz4P_0fG2XzYb00
Photo: Getty Images

The Palm Beach County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the hiring of a former local police chief to head up the school district's police department.

Schools Superintendent Michael Burke can't wait to get Sarah Mooney on the payroll.

"She's got a good vision for what we need to do with our school police department to move us forward, get a recruitment underway for more officers. I think she'll do a great job."

Mooney headed up the West Palm Beach Police Department from 2017 to 2019, when she was reassigned to a new position.

She had been with the agency since 1995, when she started as a patrol officer.

Mooney will have to deal with a shortage of officers, as the school district has contracts with the Sheriff's Office and several municipalities to provide law enforcement on campuses where they are needed.

She's set to start her new job on May 4th and will be the fourth chief in a year.

Comments / 1

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT CRIME: Do You Know This Man?

MAN IS A “PERSON OF INTEREST” FOR CRIME AT KINGS POINT IN DELRAY BEACH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Do you know the man seen in the photo above? If so, detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office would like to know what […] The article KINGS POINT CRIME: Do You Know This Man? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Sheriff S Office
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Moves To West Boca Raton, Here’s Where

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Announces Address Of Sexual Predator. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — James Trotto is back in West Boca Raton after serving several years in prison for the lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-15 years old. The Palm Beach […] The article COPS: Predator Moves To West Boca Raton, Here’s Where appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Staten Island Advance

Florida teen charged with vehicular homicide after killing 6, driving at 151 mph and taking $25 bets on how fast he was driving: Report

Florida resident Noah Galle, 18, has been charged with vehicular homicide after kiling six people, driving at 151 mph in a 2019 BMW M5 automobile, according to WPBF. Galle was slapped with six counts of vehicular homicide Tuesday after he slammed into an SUV carrying the people in Delray Beach on Jan. 27, when he was 17.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Doctor, Seven Bridges Homeowner, Arrested For DUI

FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JAILS OB-GYN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest Seven Bridges homeowner to temporarily relocate to a jail cell is Dr. Barry David Peskin, an OB-GYN practicing at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers arrested Dr. Peskin Wednesday night. […] The article Boca Raton Doctor, Seven Bridges Homeowner, Arrested For DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
4K+
Followers
945
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy