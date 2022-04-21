ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llxc0_0fG2XmKO00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Charlie Duke is part of a tiny fraternity that’s getting even smaller: People who walked on the moon.

Duke, 86, visited his Apollo 16 spaceship on Wednesday at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to mark the 50th anniversary of his one and only trip to the lunar surface. Only four of the 12 U.S. astronauts who walked on the moon are still alive, and Duke stays busy with speaking engagements.

Duke said he still has vivid memories from the journey, which was the next-to-last U.S. mission to land on the moon. His face lit up during an interview recalling his initial thoughts upon stepping off the lunar lander on to the dusty surface.

“I mean, ‘I’m on the moon!’ I can’t believe it. Even today it’s an exciting thought," the North Carolina native said.

The late John Young was first out of the lander and walked on the moon with Duke, while Ken Mattingly orbited the moon in the command module, nicknamed “Casper.”

Duke said after Apollo ended, the U.S. focused on the space shuttle program, the space station and remote missions into deep space, and he doesn't hold it against NASA for failing to return to the moon. But he is looking forward to NASA’s upcoming flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket that’s at the core of the Artemis program.

The first of the huge rockets is supposed to blast off for a trip to the moon without crew later this year, and Duke hopes he can attend the first flight with a crew within a few years.

“The moon was really a beautiful environment. Desolate, but yet it had beauty about it," he said. "The different contrasts, the mountains that we saw. The blackness of space on the surface of the moon and shades of gray. It just was very captivating.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Space Shuttle#Space Station#Apollo 16#Ap#Space Launch System
The Guardian

The art of resilience: how the museum has endured through crisis

The Museum: A Short History of Crisis and Resilience was a book born out of the pandemic. Originally conceived in early 2020 as a look at the current state of museums and where they were headed in the future, the project took on a new meaning – and a new trajectory – as the coronavirus swept across the globe. “Like a lot of people, I started to think back to the 1918 flu epidemic,” author Samuel Redman said to the Guardian. “I was surprised to learn that not many people had written about how that pandemic had impacted museums. As Covid continued to spread, I just couldn’t stop thinking about how museums had dealt with crisis moments in the past and how that would inform the current crisis and problems they’d face in the future.”
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Sounds Wild and Broken review – a moving paean to Earth’s fraying soundtrack

Lockdown was, among other things, a sudden collective experiment in volume control. Sound waves from the regular rush-hour thrum of cities usually penetrate more than a kilometre below the Earth’s surface. When Covid-19 forced humans inside, seismologists noticed the muzak of their subterranean instruments was quieted. The ancient rock of our planet came closer to the silence that it had known for nearly all of the first 4bn years of its existence. And the relative stillness was felt on the surface, too. People noticed voices from beyond the human world a little more readily, and those voices felt less need to shout to be heard. Scientists in San Francisco discovered that the city’s sparrows reverted to softer and lower pitched songs of a kind not heard since the invention of the freeway.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy