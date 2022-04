You never want to be without your singer, but when it does happen it offers the opportunity for unique shows. With Lamb of God's Randy Blythe out of action due to testing positive for COVID earlier this week, the band played with Chimaira's Mark Hunter, Trivium's Matt Heafy and In Flames' Anders Friden filling in on vocals for the band. And you can now add another name to the fill-in roster as Fit for an Autopsy's Joe Badolato is being pressed into action for tonight's (April 22) show in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO