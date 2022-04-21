Over 45? Here’s how often you should be screened for these health conditions

PARENTS have been urged to look out for symptoms in their children amid a mysterious hepatitis outbreak. And some of the first signs may affect the tummy first, causing vomiting or diarrhoea. Hepatitis is the medical term for liver inflammation, and it’s usually caused by hepatitis A, B, C, D,...
GETTING children to go to bed quietly and get a good night's sleep can be an uphill battle. Once you're past the sleepless night baby phase, you've got all the fun of toddlers getting in and out of bed to contend with. But according to a professional, there's a key...
Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
EXPERTS have raised fears the mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children could be fuelled by a new virus variant. Parents have been urged to know the signs to watch out for, as more kids are struck with the illness. The increasing cases in the UK, US and Europe are still being...
Doctors say that canker sores often go away on their own. But, for the 35-year-old woman, that was not the case. The woman said that she noticed a canker sore on the back of her tongue that wouldn’t go away. She thought it was a COVID-19 symptom. But, as time passed, the pain increased and she went to see a doctor. The medical personnel prescribed antibiotics for what they thought was a cold sore. The 35-year-old dancer said that the antibiotics made her feel better, but the discomfort returned. She was eventually diagnosed with tongue cancer.
As coronavirus cases start to tick upward in some parts of the United States, residents are seeking out reminders of what to do in the event that they are exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. The BA.2 subvariant of omicron is driving upward trends in cases in numerous...
A UCLA-led team of researchers studying the effect of the monoclonal antibody Leronlimab on long COVID-19 may have found a surprising clue to the baffling syndrome, one that contradicts their initial hypothesis. An abnormally suppressed immune system may be to blame, not a persistently hyperactive one as they had suspected.
Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of the vaccinated even when SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates are high, according to a new modeling study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," writes Dr. David Fisman, Dalla Lana School...
Recently South Africa has experienced heavy rains which resulted in floods in some parts of the country. In the coastal city of Durban hundreds of people have died and families have been displaced in the aftermath. Water pipes, sewerage systems and roads have also been damaged. Public health experts, Juno Thomas and Linda Erasmus from the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases explain what kind of health risks can emerge as a result of flood disasters and what actions can be taken.
Smartphones. It’s the one object that most of us will never leave the house with and for good reason. We can do everything on that tiny device—listen to music, call loved ones, take photos, and so much more. However, this digital box can impact our health in several ways. Beyond the radiation they emit, phones are also known to be real nests of bacteria.
Public toilets are a place most of us prefer to avoid at all costs. However, we cannot deny that they are incredibly necessary—especially during times when our bladder or stomach just can’t hold it together anymore. All of us have used a public toilet at least once in...
Comments / 0