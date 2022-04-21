ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick hits: Illinois news in brief for Thursday, April 21, 2022

Cover picture for the articleIf recently filed campaign finance records are any indication, it is going to be a costly gubernatorial race. In the first three months of the year, both incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin spent about $10 million on advertising. Two of Irvin’s rivals for the Republican nomination...

The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
Q985

Illinois City Is One Of The Top Places For Weed In United States

If you're a fan of the "weed" and live in Illinois, you don't have to travel very far to visit one of the top "pot" cities in the United States. Unless you've been living off the grid in a cave with no internet, then it's pretty obvious that the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has been a huge success. Cannabis has been generating millions of dollars each month.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
WTHR

Cattle killed in Illinois interstate crash that critically injured driver

JOLIET, Ill. — A semi driver was critically injured in a crash that let numerous cattle loose on an Illinois highway Tuesday. Police said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Joliet, when a cattle hauler struck another semi. State police told NBC Chicago the driver of the hauler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fox News

Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. Chicago reporter William J. Kelly began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked him to continue with his question.
CBS Chicago

North Chicago man finding himself stuck as he tries to get missing jewelry back from shuttered Sears

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- A North Chicago man had been saving a diamond ring for a special lady, but now, his dream proposal is ruined. The man, Marcus Gregory, blames the company he trusted for years. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, Gregory's lost-and-found case is a complicated one. Gregory still has the years-old receipts for jewelry he has been saving for his daughter. Also in his longtime collection is a shiny engagement ring. He has been on the lookout for a lucky lady – but as of last August, Gregory is also on the...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
NBC Chicago

This Small Illinois Town Just Sold a $1 Million Powerball Ticket

This little town on the Illinois River may only have a population of around 5,000, but a gas station there sold a very big lottery ticket Saturday night. Huge, in fact: According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million wining Powerball ticket for Saturday night's drawing was sold at the Circle K at 291 Main St. in Marseilles, Illinois.
CBS Chicago

Expert: charges against DCFS caseworkers in A.J. Freund case are deterring people from going into profession

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three years ago, many of us first learned the name A.J. Freund - the 5-year-old whose death at the hands of his parents put new focus on the state's child welfare agency. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had already had A.J. on their radar. In a rare move afterward, A.J.'s caseworker, Carlos Acosta, and supervisor Andrew Polovin were charged criminally with endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct.  Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, the rare move of criminally charging those...
