Dow Inc., Apple Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 150-point jump
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Dow Inc. and Apple Inc. leading the way for the blue-chip average. Shares of Dow Inc.
and Apple Inc.
are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow
is trading 155 points, or 0.4%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares have climbed $3.29, or 4.9%, while those of Apple Inc. have risen $3.37 (2.0%), combining for an approximately 44-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are IBM
, Verizon Communications Inc.
, and Coca-Cola
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
