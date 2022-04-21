Dow Inc., Apple Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 150-point jump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Dow Inc. and Apple Inc. leading the way for the blue-chip average. Shares of Dow Inc.

DOW,

+0.39%

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-1.20%

are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

-1.72%

is trading 155 points, or 0.4%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares have climbed $3.29, or 4.9%, while those of Apple Inc. have risen $3.37 (2.0%), combining for an approximately 44-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are IBM

IBM,

-0.34%

, Verizon Communications Inc.

VZ,

-6.34%

, and Coca-Cola

KO,

-0.68%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

