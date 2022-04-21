ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow Inc., Apple Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 150-point jump

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Dow Inc. and Apple Inc. leading the way for the blue-chip average. Shares of Dow Inc.

DOW,

+0.39%

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-1.20%

are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

-1.72%

is trading 155 points, or 0.4%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares have climbed $3.29, or 4.9%, while those of Apple Inc. have risen $3.37 (2.0%), combining for an approximately 44-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are IBM

IBM,

-0.34%

, Verizon Communications Inc.

VZ,

-6.34%

, and Coca-Cola

KO,

-0.68%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Apple Shares#Dow#Aapl#Dow Inc#Vz#Coca Cola Ko#Automated Insights#Factset
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NBC News

Dow plunges more than 970 points on its worst day since 2020

Stocks plunged on Friday, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 down for consecutive weekly declines, as traders weighed a raft of corporate earnings and rising interest rates. The Dow fell 968 points, or 2.7%, to 33,992.57 for its worst day since 2020. The S&P 500 was 2%...
STOCKS
CBS LA

Dow tumbles nearly 1,000 points as Fed readies sharp rate hike

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as the Federal Reserve signals it is ready to jack up interest rates to fight inflation. As the sell-off accelerated in the afternoon, the S&P 500 fell 122 points, or 2.8%, to close at 4,272. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 981 points, or 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.5%. Shares were losing ground even before the start of trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation."The combination of Jerome Powell's comments and some disappointing earnings news was too much for investors to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Opinion: This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow skids nearly 900 points Friday as stock selloff accelerates

Powell spoke on Thursday, not Wednesday. This article has been corrected. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow down nearly 900 points as losses on Wall Street intensified ahead of the weekend. The Dow industrials skid 886 points, or 2.5%, to about 33,909, heading for its worst daily percent decline since Nov. 26, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

Is Apple Stock Cheap Today? A Valuation Analysis

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report price continues to bounce around. As soon as the $3 trillion market cap got within reach, in late March, AAPL U-turned and dipped below $170 per share again. Does this mean that Apple is a good stock to own on weakness? There...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.20% to 34,375.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.48% to 13,111.51. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 4,351.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

133K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy